New credit card scam targeting South Dakota businesses

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) — Businesses in South Dakota are being alerted by the South Dakota Attorney General and South Dakota Retailers Associated about a credit card scam that is impacting the state.

According to the press release, out of state entities are calling many South Dakota businesses to purchase items. When the scammers place the order, they make it seem legitimate, however, they’re trying to pay with fraudulent or stolen credit cards.

“In today’s world, with online sales and directories, it is easy for anyone to find your business. That’s why it’s important to be diligent with email or phone transactions, especially with out of state or unknown clients,” Attorney General Jason Ravensborg said.

The recent target, according to the release, was Cammack Ranch Supply in Union Center, S.D. When the ranch supply company received what they thought was a large order from an out of state buyer, it was to be paid with a credit card. The transaction appeared to be normal when the scammer gave out the credit card information.

When it came time for the delivery, however, the suspicions rose as the phone number that was given to them by the scammer was answered by a child who was a minor.