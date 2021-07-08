New B-21 bomber headed to South Dakota Air Force base

This undated artist rending provided by the U.S. Air Force shows a U.S. Air Force graphic of the Long Range Strike Bomber, designated the B-21. The Air Force expects to spend at least $55 billion to field an all-new nuclear-capable bomber for the future, the B-21 Raider, at the same time the Pentagon will be spending hundreds of billions of dollars to replace all of the other major elements of the nation’s nuclear weapons arsenal. The Air Force also is investing heavily in new fighters and refueling aircraft, and like the rest of the military it foresees tighter defense budgets ahead. (U.S. Air Force via AP)

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — The U.S. Air Force’s new B-21 bomber will be stationed first at a base near Rapid City.

The Rapid City Journal reports the bomber will be stationed at Ellsworth Air Force Base. The Air Force says the bomber will be tested at Edwards Air Force Base in California before it becomes active at Ellsworth in the mid-2020s.

The B-21 is intended to replace the B-1 Lancer and B-2 Spirit bombers to form a two-bomber fleet of B-21s and modified B-52s.

The Air Force awarded the B-21 design and manufacturing contract to Northrop Grumman in 2015.

Plans call for constructing at least 100 B-21s at an average cost of about $639 million each.