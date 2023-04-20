SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A Nevada man and software development expert won a $5 million contest regarding the 2020 Presidential election announced during Mike Lindell’s Cyber Symposium held in Sioux Falls in August 2021.

The “Prove Mike Wrong Challenge” was a contest created by Lindell Management, LLC and required participants to sign contest rules in Sioux Falls. On Thursday, CNN first reported Robert Zeidman won the $5 million contest and Lindell was ordered by a private arbitrator to pay the money in a 23-page decision from the American Arbitration Association published by The Washington Post.

Those documents say Zeidman was vetted by Lindell LLC and got an invitation to the Sioux Falls-based symposium. The documents also say for not paying Zeidman for winning the contest, “Lindell LLC violated the Minnesota Consumer Fraud Act.”

Zeidman told KELOLAND News Thursday he wasn’t planning to come to Sioux Falls for the event but some friends helped convince him. It was Zeidman’s first time being in South Dakota and he said he liked his visit to the state.

“I got myself an invitation, flew to Sioux Falls, went to the conference. The first thing that struck me is how disorganized it was. There was no agenda,” said Zeidman, who described himself as conservative Republican. “I was able to reverse engineer what they had done and realize that all this data was fake.”

Zeidman documented his trip to Sioux Falls on social media and in a published article on his LinkedIn page. In his article published on August 13, 2021, two days after the Cyber Symposium, Zeidman said he went to his hotel room in Sioux Falls and called his wife saying, “You should start thinking about how you want to spend five million dollars.”

After Lindell said Zeidman did not win the contest, he filed arbitration which released its ruling after evidentiary hearings were held Jan. 17-19, 2023 in Minneapolis.

Zeidman even registered a copyright to his 15-page report proving Lindell’s data was not related to the November 2020 election.

“The data Lindell provides, and represents reflects information from the November 2020 election, unequivocally does not contain packet data of any kind and do not contain any information related to the November 2020 election,” Zeidman’s report stated.

Lindell, CEO of My Pillow and outspoken critic of the 2020 election, told The Hill Thursday he plans to fight the decision.

“It was a horrible decision, and it is all going to end up in court,” Lindell told The Hill.

Zeidman is now planning to write a book about the whole process. He said he doesn’t believe he’ll ever see the $5 million from the “Prove Mike Wrong Challenge” because he believes Lindell has bigger issues to worry about with a lawsuit with Dominion Voting Systems.

“I think he’s going to delay paying me,” Zeidman said. “Dominion, I think, is probably going to win their lawsuit against him.”

In South Dakota, Lindell’s Cyber Symposium sparked the creation of the South Dakota Canvassing Group. That group has had members testify about election fraud in South Dakota at numerous state and county meetings. The group also played a role in the Tripp County decision to hand count ballots for the 2022 election.

During the 2023 Legislative Session, members of the group testified on numerous bills related to South Dakota’s elections. In a Feb. 15 Senate State Affairs Committee, Republican Sen. Lee Schoenbeck, the Senate President Pro Tempore, called the South Dakota Canvassing Group’s election concerns “some kind of an obsession or fetish.”