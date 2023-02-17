BERESFORD, S.D. (KELO) — A Nebraska man died in a three-vehicle crash east of Beresford earlier this week.

The South Dakota Department of Public Safety says Joseph Tramp III, 76, was killed in a crash involving two semis and a pickup Tuesday around 12:30 pm near the intersection of Highway 46 and 473rd Avenue.

A preliminary investigation found Tramp was driving a 2007 Kenworth semi-truck eastbound on South Dakota Highway 46 when he swerved to avoid rear-ending an eastbound pickup as it was turning into a private driveway. The semi then crossed into the westbound lane, colliding head-on with a westbound 2012 Kenworth semi-truck and trailer.

Authorities said Tramp, who was from Crofton, Nebraska, was not wearing a seatbelt. He was thrown from the semi and pronounced dead at the scene.

South Dakota Highway 46 near Beresford was closed to traffic for six hours.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. All information released so far is only preliminary.