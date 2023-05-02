SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In a recently published report from the South Dakota Brand Board, totals for missing or stolen livestock were given for calendar year 2022.

In their report, the Brand Board notes that 2022 saw a decrease in total livestock reported missing or stolen as compared to 2021, a drop of 323 in all.

Livestock categories denoted by the Brand Board include Cows, Calves, Yearlings, Bulls, Horses, Sheep and Buffalo.

All total in 2022, 284 head of livestock were reported missing or stolen, down from 607 the year before. Of the 284 lost, 174 were recovered.

November was by far the busiest month for missing or stolen livestock, with 125 head reported lost that month alone. Next was March with 48 and January with 45.

In terms of the livestock most likely to be lost, calves led the way with 177 lost throughout the year, while 80 cows were taken throughout the year, and 40 sheep went missing, though these were all in March.

You can get a closer look at the Brand Board report here.