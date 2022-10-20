RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — There is a second lawsuit against the Grand Gateway Hotel in Rapid City. This time the Department of Justice is suing the owners. The lawsuit accuses them of violating Native Americans’ civil rights by refusing to let them book rooms.

Earlier this year, a deadly shooting happened near the Grand Gateway Hotel. After that, one of the owners made comments threatening to ban all Native Americans from the hotel and Cheers Lounge on social media.

After months of protests and boycotts, a non-profit organization that advocates for Native American issues filed a class action civil rights lawsuit. Nick Tilsen says the NDN Collective feels the latest lawsuit is another step forward.

“I think it’s a big indicator that racism is not allowed here in Rapid City. It’s not allowed by the police. It’s not allowed by the businesses. It’s not allowed by the city council. It’s not allowed by the mayor and as we continue to organize as Native people here, we will continue to build people power to hold this community accountable whenever it is perpetuating white supremacy and racism,” Tilsen said.

In the filing, federal prosecutors say the owners committed racial discrimination in violation of the 1964 Civil Rights Act.

“You’ve seen the owners acting up, trying to interfere with our free speech rights to be able to be up there and to be protesting and to be letting the tourists and the people know about what’s going on in the business and their treatment,” Tilsen said.

Tilsen says even with these developments, there is still more work to do in Rapid City.

“We all know that racism isn’t just happening at Grand Gateway, it’s happening downtown, it’s happening all over this community. This conversation needs to be a part of a bigger conversation about how we collectively dismantle white supremacy and systemic racism here in this community,” Tilsen said.

KELOLAND News reached out to the owners of Grand Gateway Hotel and Cheers Lounge and have not heard back. We will update this story online if we get a response.