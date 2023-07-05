SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The two proposed carbon dioxide pipelines that will travel across parts of South Dakota are at different stages.

Summit Carbon Solutions’ proposed project is a 2,000-mile CO2 pipeline with about 470 miles in South Dakota. Navigator’s Heartland Greenway project is 1,300 miles long with the largest chunk at 900 miles in Iowa.

Summit Carbon officials said in a June 27 email to KELOLAND News that “seven of every ten landowners impacted by our project have signed voluntary easements agreements accounting for 1,330 miles of the proposed pipeline route.”

“(Summit) started nearly a year before we did,” said Elizabeth Burns-Thompson, the vice president of government and public affairs for Navigator CO2. Navigator has paid landowners $23.9 million in easement agreements as of July 3, but that’s only part of the money agreed upon, Burns-Thompson said.

“(Some) landowners weren’t excited about one lump sump,” Burns-Thompson said. Some preferred an option to receive a payment early and when Navigator secured permits for the project, the remainder would be paid, she said.

“I remind people of the big picture and how many conversations are involved,” Burns-Thompson said. The 1,300-mile proposed CO2 project is considered phase I in five states that involves 5,800 tracts of land and “well over 4,000 different landowners,” she said.

Navigator and Summit need to secure easements, complete surveys and obtain permits across several states.

The permit applications and any approvals don’t necessarily happen in sequence, Burns-Thompson said.

Navigator/Heartland does not have a permit yet for underground storage, or injected well storage, of CO, Burns-Thompson said.

It has applied for a permit with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in two different counties in central Illinois, Burns-Thompson said.

Earlier this year, Navigator revised its permit application for Illinois which it said would “accelerate the development of additional permanent storage locations across multiple counties in central Illinois.”

The geology appropriate for the underground storage of carbon dioxide in central Illinois is “not limited to one particular county,” Burns-Thompson said.

The EPA website shows permit applications for McLean County and Christian County. The EPA website lists eight Class VI injection well permit applications in Region 5 as of July 3. There are at least 30 total permitted sites and applications for sites as of July 3 in the U.S.

Navigator maps show two possible sequestration sites in Illinois and two phases of the project.

“We do already contemplate additional stages of build-out,” Burns-Thompson said, which is why there is a Phase II with build-out or extensions which would happen after the first phase is completed.

The Navigator CO2 project includes sequestration of CO2 but the company has also been working with industries that use CO2. Burns-Thompson said Navigator has a partnership with a processor that will use CO2 from the pipeline. The pipeline will be designed with terminals to access CO2 and for direct connections to users, she said.

Although landowners are signing easements and have agreed to surveys, the proposed projects have opponents.

A group of landowners plans to protest at the South Dakota State Capitol in Pierre tomorrow. Part of the protest is a demand for a special legislative session to address eminent domain as it applies to CO2 pipelines. The landowners have mostly focused on the Summit Carbon pipeline.

Opponents, or those with at least concerns about the proposed projects, have filed lawsuits in several states on survey permission and eminent domain.

A Clay County Iowa judge ruled that it was unconstitutional for Navigator to survey land without the owner’s permission. But, in other survey lawsuits in other states, judges ruled that the companies had the legal ability to survey land without landowner permission.

Burns-Thompson described the Clay County ruling as an “outlier.”

While lawsuits and disagreements can be an opportunity for dialogue, unfortunately with some points, clarity needs to be determined in a court of law, she said.

While all CO2 pipeline projects need to complete the permit process, “it’s important to distinguish between projects, and not put everyone in the same bucket,” Burns-Thompson said.