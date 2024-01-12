SOUTH DAKOTA (KELO) — Using common phone or car navigation apps can be useful but during bad winter weather, they can do more harm than good, according to the South Dakota Department of Transportation. (SD DOT).

When severe winter weather creates road closures on the interstates or highways, the navigation apps may attempt to detour the driver to secondary highways and county roads. Most often these secondary roads haven’t been plowed, which places you in a worst situation, the SD DOT said. Navigation apps aren’t updated frequently enough to get updated road conditions.

Taking a detour around a winter weather road closure can take put a driver into a dangerous situation. Travelers could possibly become stranded.

Travelers can get real-time road conditions at: SD511 or by using the SD511 mobile app.