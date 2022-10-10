SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A downtown tradition returned to Sioux Falls Monday after a two-year absence due to COVID-19.

The Native American Day Parade took place Monday morning as local indigenous groups and organizations showcased their culture to the community.

The parade was canceled in 2020 and 2021 because of the pandemic, but organizers said this year’s event would be bigger than ever.

Activities went underway with a prayer at 9 a.m. in Lyon Park. The Parade started at 11 a.m. on 13th Street and South Phillips Avenue.

Roads were closed in downtown Sioux Falls for the celebration.