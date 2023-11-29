CLAREMONT, S.D. (KELO) — As more people grow older and pass away, certain aspects of our state’s history get lost.

We are going to take a look at a piece of South Dakota sports history from 70 years ago that changed the lives of high schoolers in the small town of Claremont.

Marvin Rasmussen and Arlan Warwick are both nearing their late 80’s, however their bond goes all the way back to elementary school.

“Arlan came to Claremont, I think, like when I was in the fourth or sixth grade and we became pretty good friends. And with all the athletic issues we were involved in, all the way through not only football and basketball and so on,” says Marvin Rasmussen.

Athletics overseen by Coach Bill Welsh. Marv’s son Marc wrote a book about the team called “Six: A Football Coaches Journey to a National Record.”

“But it details the history of the Claremont honkers and more importantly, their coach, Bill Welsh, who was the one that kind of coordinated and masterminded the entire streak that they had created still four national records,” says Author of Six Marc Rasmussen.

Welsh introduced six-man football to the small town of Claremont, a sport that other small towns in South Dakota were already playing.

“It’s basically because there’s only six people on each side as opposed to 11, which is your typical football game. They shrink the field. They went from 100 yards by 50 yards to 80 yards by 40 yards,” says Marc.

“The whole six-man football deal started in 1947 and they had some juniors and seniors that were really good. And we got beat in ’53. So there were seven years that we went undefeated. And when Arlal and I graduated from high school, we had won 72 games and lost one,” says Marv.

The Claremont Honkers had a 61-game win streak which set a national record, with only one team breaking the record since. Welsh still holds the record for most wins as a coach with a 98.4% average.

“It was kind of a perfect storm. So he had this group of talented kids. He had a town that was immensely motivated to do things well. He promoted, he motivated very well. And ultimately, they just they won. They got so good at what they did. They just won and won and won,” says Marc.

Claremont, a town of around 250 people, was drawing crowds of 2,500 people to their games. No matter how much they were winning, Welsh expected a lot from his players.

“There were times when he would stand up like a linebacker and he’d look, and if he could see that football you were holding, he said, You got to do it again. So sometimes you’d be there for a long time,” says Marv.

More than his coaching skills, Welsh knew how to build a winning team out of the Claremont boys.

“You could be a contributor, but you would never were outstanding. You were all a group. And that was the whole thing. I think why we were successful was that there wasn’t a leader. If there was a leader, it was by example, not by yelling and shouting,” says Marv.

The only loss Marv experienced came from Hecla in 1953, which people from his generation remember even today.

“It’s kind of funny, I read obituaries and there’s guys that say, ‘I played for Hecla the night they beat Claremont’,” says Marv.

With two minutes left of this game, Coach Welsh called a timeout to talk to his team before they inevitably lost.

“He said, I want you to go out there and congratulate each one of those players and say that they played a nice game. He said, you know how to win, we got to show them we know how to lose,” says Marv.

With there only being a few members left of the original Claremont Honkers, it is important to remember the legacy these men have while they are still here.

“It’s just it gives me a sense of pride to know that South Dakota had this type of a performance and that there were a group of kids for that a moment in time, stood taller than anybody in the world,” says Marc.

The Claremont Honkers are mentioned 11 times in the national record book for six-man football.

Click here to buy “Six: A football Coach’s Journey to a National Record.”