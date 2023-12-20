SIOUX FALLS. S.D. (KELO) — Millions of federal dollars will be streaming into South Dakota after the passage of the National Defense Authorization Act by congress. President Biden is expected to sign the bill soon.

U.S. Senator Mike Rounds helped shape the legislation that will mean big things for both Rapid City and Sioux Falls.

The bill includes 269 million dollars for construction projects at Ellsworth Air Force base as it prepares for the new B-21 Raider Stealth Bomber.

The base just outside of Rapid City will grow substantially because not only will it be the new home to the new B-21, but Senator Rounds says the base will continue to host the 28th Bomb Wing’s 27 B-one bombers simultaneously.

“You are going to have kind of two different operations going on at Ellsworth. It is going to be a very, very busy base for at least the next 15 to 20 years,” said Rounds.

Construction is already underway on base. The B-21 will need hangers, maintenance buildings and weapons and fuel systems Rounds says not only is the base getting more airmen and officers with the B-21 but a large number of private contractors.

“The individuals that work on the propulsion systems, on the stealth system, on the weapons system, on the communications system, all of those different systems will have expertise coming from different contractors, those folks will bring their families, they will be in and around the Black Hills area,” said Rounds.

It’s estimated the B-21 will add another three to five thousand people to the base.

It will be at least another three years before we see B-21’s flying over the skies of South Dakota. The bomber just took its’ first public test earlier this month in California. 18 years ago Ellsworth was in danger of being closed down, now it will become one of the most active bomber bases in the U.S. Air Force.

The National Defense Authorization Act also includes 5.25 million dollars in 2024 to complete the National Guard Readiness Center in northeast Sioux Falls.