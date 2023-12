SOUTH DAKOTA (KELO) — The winners for the SD DOT’s annual Name the Snowplow contest have been revealed.

When the contest ended on November 30th over 650 entries had been submitted for dot staff to vote on.

Here are a few of the winners: Snow Boss in the Aberdeen area, Plow Bunyan in the Mitchell area, and Salt-o-Saurus Rex in the Huron area.

The full list of winning names can be found here.