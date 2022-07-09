CHARLES MIX COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Officials have released the names of the two men killed in a fatal two-vehicle crash.

Preliminary crash information indicates a 2006 Ford Five Hundred was westbound on South Dakota Highway 46 when the driver lost control in the rainy conditions. The vehicle went into the eastbound lane and collided with a 2017 Subaru Forester.

David Struckman-Johnson, 73, of Vermillion, was driving the Subaru. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials said Struckman-Johnson was wearing his seatbelt.

The driver of the Ford was identified as Charles Selwyn, 29, of Sioux Falls, he was also pronounced dead at the scene.

His seatbelt use is currently under investigation.

The Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate this crash.