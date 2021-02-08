Names of two women involved in Tripp County fatal crash released

WINNER, S.D. (KCAU) — Two South Dakota women that died due to a two-vehicle crash have been identified.

According to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, a 56-year-old woman died Thursday after being transferred to a Rapid City hospital, and a 29-year-old woman died from the crash after being thrown from a vehicle.

READ MORE: 29-year-old woman killed, 3 injured in south-central South Dakota crash

A 1995 Chevrolet GMT 400 pickup was traveling south on South Dakota Highway 49 when the driver failed to come to a complete stop at the junction of South Dakota Highway 46. The pickup collided with a 2017 Kia Forte, which was westbound on South Dakota Highway 44.

Officials said Krystie Clairmont, 29, of Rosebud, wasn’t wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the Kia and pronounced dead. Ina Fast Horse, 56, of Rosebud, was wearing her seatbelt as a passenger of the Kia and died at the hospital.

READ MORE: Overnight fire burns Sioux City trailer shop

Both drivers suffered serious non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to the Winner hospital. Nathaniel Wood, 29, of Commerce City, Colorado, was driving the pickup and was wearing a seat belt, and Arnold Jordan, 30, of Rosebud, was driving the Kia without a seat belt.

Charges are pending against both drivers.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. All information released so far is only preliminary. The Highway Patrol is part of the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.