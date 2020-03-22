Mystery man leaves $1K tip at Sioux Falls bar

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — An anonymous customer at a Sioux Falls bar left a $1,000 tip on a $14 bill last week to help the tavern cope with a lack of business due to the coronavirus crisis.

The Argus Leader reports the man ordered chislic and tater tots at Gateway Casino and Lounge on Friday.

He gave the receipt to manager Jackson Rentschler and asked him not to tell anyone what he did. Then he slipped out the door.

When Rentschler looked at the receipt he discovered the man tipped $1,000 on a $13.96 bill.