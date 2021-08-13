MyPillow CEO says aggressive poke from selfie seeker in Sioux Falls led to attack claim

FILE – Founder and CEO of MyPillow Mike Lindell gives an interview with Right Side Broadcasting Network at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Fla., on Feb. 28, 2021. A federal judge cleared the way Wednesday, Aug. 11 for a defamation case by Dominion Voting Systems to proceed against Trump allies Lindell, Sidney Powell and Rudy Giuliani, who had all falsely accused the company of rigging the 2020 presidential election. U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols handed down a ruling Wednesday that found there was no blanket protection on political speech. (Sam Thomas/Orlando Sentinel via AP, File)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — MyPillow chief executive Mike Lindell says he was aggressively poked by someone seeking a selfie in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, this week, which led him to say he was attacked.

Lindell, who hosted an election fraud symposium in the city this week, told the conservative talk show FlashPoint that he was approached by a man who wanted a photo on Wednesday night, the Sioux Fall Argus Leader reported.

Lindell says the man put his arm around him and “jammed” his finger to “where it was just piercing pain.”

The Sioux Falls Police Department says it is investigating a report of an assault at a hotel near the symposium.