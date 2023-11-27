MURDO, S.D. (KELO) — People crave them, Jimmy Buffet sang about them and Murdo’s Circle E Drive-In makes them the best in South Dakota.

Yelp analysts have reported the restaurant as the best cheeseburger joint in South Dakota according to data obtained by online reviewers.

Owned by Chad and Heather Whitney of Murdo, they acquired the drive-in just last year, a time that proved bittersweet.

“We were close to the date of opening the business and our 21-year-old son died from Type 1 Diabetes complications on May 13, 2022. We opened the drive-in just four days later. It was a really tough time,” said Heather.

Our burger “Big Al” is named after our son,” she added.

The drive-in has been in Murdo for 40 years. Whitneys made a few upgrades and now operate it along with their two teenage sons. The drive-in was named after the Chad’s grandfather’s ranch brand the ‘Circle E.’

“I think what makes our burgers special is that we start with the best beef. As cattle ranchers, we are able to use our own home-grown beef at times,” she said. When they can’t use their own beef, they make sure it’s a choice grade.

“I also think why people like coming here is we have a welcoming atmosphere, treat our staff well and have quality food cooked with love,” she said. “A lot of our food is ‘comfort food’ whether it be a cream cheese jalapeno burger, steak tips or smothered chicken.” They also acquired a liquor license to accommodate people who desire a broader range of beverages.

Next time you can’t amend your carnivorous habit, you’ll know just where to go.