GAYVILLE, S.D. (KELO) — Multiple crews were called in to help battle a fire near Gayville over the weekend.

The Yankton Fire Department says firefighters were called to help with the fire just after 6 a.m. Saturday.

Photo from the Yankton Fire Department.

Photo from the Yankton Fire Department.

Photo from the Yankton Fire Department.

Photo from the Yankton Fire Department.

Officials shared pictures of the scene. You can see fire coming from a building filled with hay bales.

Heavy equipment was seen being used to pull bales apart and away from the fire.

Firefighters from Volin, Vermilion, and Wakonda were also called in to help.