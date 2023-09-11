SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Multiple fire crews were called out at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, September 9th for a large structure at the Kitchen and Bath Store warehouse in Tea. The fire was contained to one warehouse building.

According to the Tea Volunteer Fire Department, crews brought in an excavator to knock down a wall to get to the fire. Fire departments on the scene were from Sioux Falls, Crooks, Tea, Lennox, Chancellor, Worthing, Harrisburg, Split Rock, Renner, Canton, and the SD Air National Guard Crash Fire and Rescue.

Everyone was evacuated and there were no injuries reported.