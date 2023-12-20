MITCHELL, S.D. (KELO) – Have you moved to Mitchell in the last two months? If so, you might qualify for a $1,000 relocation gift from the Mitchell Area Development Corporation and Chamber of Commerce.

In an effort to fill the city’s 600 job openings, the Move to Mitchell campaign offers an incentive or welcome gift for individuals and families who have moved to Mitchell since the beginning of October. So far, the Development Corporation has given away $17,000 to new Mitchell residents.

“If somebody’s accepted a position in town, looking for housing, coming from out of state, if they get ahold of us, we have $1,000 for them,” said Mike Lauritsen, the Development Corporation’s workforce and housing director.

There is, however, only $24,000 worth of grants available and a few qualifications to meet. To apply, an individual must have moved to Mitchell from out of state on or after October 1, work full-time and live in town.

Doreen Nelsen, community concierge for the Mitchell Chamber of Commerce, handles all the applications. She said more people have been coming in everyday. On Dec. 19 alone, they gave away $2,000.

“They get very excited, they can’t believe it, they feel like they’ve won. There’s a lot of momentum on it and it’s growing,” she said. “A lot of the realtors are getting the word out there, employers jump right on.”

Families who recieved Move to Mitchell grants

Ty Hogue was the first recipient of the Move to Mitchell campaign. He came to Mitchell with his wife and two daughters at the beginning of October to be the new youth pastor at First Reformed Church. Hogue said his realtor introduced him to the campaign and he applied right away.

“About an hour later, I got a phone call back and they said ‘The check is here.’ The church is just a few blocks north of here, so I rode my bicycle down here. Mike and I stood out front and took a picture with the giant check. Talk about service, it was amazing.”

When the Hogue’s bought their home in Mitchell, they knew they needed some radon remediation work done. With the money from the Chamber and Development Corporation, Hogue was able to pay for most of the removal.

“It’s been great and now one less bill off our plate because of that thousand dollars that came in to help us relocate,” he said.

To Hogue, the money from the Chamber was such an act of community which really solidified that their family made the right choice in moving here.

“There’s a real willingness and desire for this town to be a place where people feel welcome and have a purpose,” Hogue said.

He added: “It’s a hometown, it feels like for us. Our girls are getting settled into their new school, my wife is starting to look around and figure out where she wants to be connected in the town. It’s been a 100 percent benefit to us.”