VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — Vermillion Police say an officer came across a mountain lion while on patrol in town Friday morning.

The department posted the video on their Facebook, saying the big cat was spotted in the 100 block of North Dakota Street around 4 a.m.

Authorities ask that you remain aware if you go for a walk or jog this morning, in case the mountain lion is still around.

Police said the mountain lion likely continued outside of city limits since there were no other reported sightings.

Game, Fish, & Parks advised that attacks on humans are very unlikely.