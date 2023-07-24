SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The City of Sioux Falls says a mountain lion was spotted in the city.

The city says a mountain lion was captured on a home surveillance system camera on July 23, on the southwest side of the city.

In a release sent Monday afternoon, the city says there is no threat to the public currently and that mountain lions have passed through this area before.

The Miner County Sheriff’s Office sent a warning on July 24 after a mountain lion was reported in Howard.

Sioux Falls Animal Control Officer Patty Beckman said a South Dakota Game Fish and Parks biologist used the camera images to confirm the animal was a mountain lion. The surveillance camera captured the back of the cat, the front and a side view as the cat walked, Beckman said.

“As of right now, this is the first confirmed one to come through,” Beckman said. The department has heard of other reports of mountain lions this year but there hasn’t been proof, she said.

Resident Nancy Dirks said her neighbor’s camera recorded the images. When the neighbor showed her the images, Dirks knew what it was.

“It was definitely a feline. It wasn’t a dog,” Dirks said. “It appeared to be a younger cat.”

Beckman said this mountain lion is likely a young male who may have been pushed out of the pride. Most times, a cat will follow the river in this area, she said.

Cats will often travel through a city at night. It’s likely this cat has already moved on from Sioux Falls, she said.

Dirks said the neighbors wanted to make sure the animal was reported, so they notified the GFP.

It was important, “to just have an awareness, we wanted to confirm it,” Dirks said. Although she wasn’t too worried about the cat, there is a school and park nearby, she said.

The 2019-2029 Mountain Lion Management Plan by the South Dakota Game Fish and Parks said “With increasing human populations and encroachment of residential areas into mountain lion habitat within the Black Hills, the probability of humans encountering a mountain lion in an

urban setting has increased.”

The GFP has been tracking observed mountain lion reports since 1995-1996. The reports peaked in 2004-2005 at about 406 total.

A South Dakota GFP report on mountain lion observations in the state from 1995 through 2021.

Overall, verified reports trended downward since 2008-2009, but reports increased since 2016-2017.

The mountain lion population has been sustainable enough to allow for a hunting season each year since 2005. The harvest season can end if 60 mountain lions are taken or when 40 female mountain lions are taken.

In 2023, 28 female mountain lions and 16 males were taken in the Black Hills area. Forty-two were taken in 2022.

If you spot a mountain lion, you’re asked to call authorities.