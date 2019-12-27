Motivational conference costs South Dakota more than $40,000

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) – A spokeswoman for South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem says a motivational conference that was free and open to the public cost the state more than $40,000.

The first-ever South Dakota LEADS Conference attracted 434 registrations earlier this month at the Sioux Falls Convention Center.

The keynote address for each of three separate tracks was delivered by Clint Pulver, a motivational speaker from Utah.

The Rapid City Journal reports that the state paid him $17,750.

Other expenses included facility rental, music and entertainment, travel costs for guests, food, and signage.

Noem’s spokeswoman says no decision has been made on whether to hold the event next year.

