Mother pleads guilty in ‘Baby Andrew’ cold case

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls woman has pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter under an Alford plea in connection with the death of her baby.

Theresa Bentaas changed her plea in court on Friday. In exchange, the state dropped two counts.

Bentaas will be sentenced at a later date during a hearing that could include testimony.

An Alford plea involves the defendant accepting the ramifications of a guilty verdict without first attesting to having committed the crime, according to Cornell Law.

A change of plea hearing is scheduled for Friday in a long time South Dakota cold case.

Theresa Bentaas is scheduled to change her plea. The Sioux Falls woman is charged with murder and manslaughter in the death of a newborn baby, known as Baby Andrew. The infant’s body was discovered along Sycamore Avenue in February of 1981.

Following decades of following up on leads, investigators say DNA evidence led them to Bentaas. She initially pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Bentaas is scheduled to be sentenced in December.

