SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 20-year-old Sioux Falls woman is facing manslaughter and abuse charges after her 3-month-old baby died.

According to police, Ashlynn Swenson-Marshall left her baby unattended in a bathtub at a Sioux Falls apartment. She told investigators when she came back in the room, she found the baby face down in the tub.

Efforts to revive the infant failed and the baby was pronounced dead at the hospital.