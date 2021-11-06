Moose takes the SDSU field with night stroll in Luverne

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A moose almost reached the end zone of the SDSU football field on Nov. 5. A few days earlier, a moose walked down U.S. Highway 75 in Luverne.

The SDSU campus police said at about 4:30 p.m. today that the moose had left the campus about an hour earlier and was headed west out of town.

SDSU campus police said the moose on campus appeared to be a year or two old.

Emmett Keyser, the regional supervisor for the Game Fish and Parks office, said the GFP helped the SDSU police and other law enforcement with herding the moose out of town.

“We did try to move him north,” Keyser said.

But, in apparent impersonation of a running back, “He ran back through our line and into the stadium,” Keyser said.

The moose hung around campus for a time until officials were able to herd him west out of town.

The moose had been spotted in the morning in the middle of town, Keyser said.

Moose sightings have also been reported this fall near Glenham and Hurley this fall.

Quality Printing in Luverne posted the video on its Facebook page and shared it with KELOLAND News.

The moose was spotted at 11:30 p.m. along Highway 75 in Luverne.

“The thing is, moose are so unpredictable,” Keyser said. “You don’t want anyone getting hurt or the animal getting hurt.”

The federal government changed guidelines for using tranquilizers are large animals several years ago, Keyser said. “It’s a little challenging…,” Keyser said of using tranquilizers.

“Generally, we work with the Great Plains Zoo,” Keyser said when tranquilizers are chosen. Several years ago, tranquilizers worked with a moose between Corson and Brandon, but the first two darts were not successful, Keyser said. The third dart worked. The moose was take in trailer to northern Brookings County where he was released.

The GFP and other officials have been successful herding moose out of town, Keyser said.

Officials hope the moose in Brookings stays out of town and away from the SDSU campus, Keyser said. The Jackrabbits are scheduled to play NDSU in a much-anticipated football game Saturday.

In the fall of 2020, KELOLAND News reported moose sightings near Aberdeen and Mount Vernon.

The closest moose populations to South Dakota are in the Bighorn Mountains in Wyoming and the Turtle Mountains in North Dakota.