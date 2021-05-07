Mobile home standoff with gunman in South Dakota ends with arrest

PIEDMONT, S.D. (AP) — A man accused of firing a gun during a domestic violence incident was arrested after a long standoff at a mobile home park and campground in Meade County.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to the Sacora Station park and campground in Piedmont about 7:00 p.m. Thursday on a report of shots fired.

They encountered a man who retreated into a trailer home.

Law enforcement blocked off the entrance to the property and attempted to communicate with the suspect over a loudspeaker.

After about three hours had passed, officers set off at least two flash bang grenades and the suspect surrendered a short time later.