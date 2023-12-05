MITCHELL, S.D. (KELO) — Michael Carpentier, a Mitchell, S.D. educator, has filed suit against the Mitchell School District (MSD) and Mitchell Technical College (MTC), alleging wrongful termination by MTC President Mark Wilson.

According to the documents, filed in federal court on Nov. 3, 2023, Carpentier is demanding a trial by jury, and seeking compensation, reinstatement and other relief.

The complaint filed on behalf of Carpentier states that he was fired in October of 2022 from his job as a teacher at MTC after relaying student complaints and concerns about sexual harassment inflicted by another MTC instructor.

It is stated that prior to 2022, Carpentier had reported to his supervisor numerous times that students were being sexually harassed by another instructor, and that Carpentier had been told by the supervisor that such complaints were hearsay.

Carpentier provided students with information on to file complaints with MTC’s Title XI Coordinator, and on October 7, 2022, it was stated that he had a verbal altercation with the other instructor.

The complaint states that on October 12, 2022, Carpentier was told to resign his position in a meeting with Wilson and other MTC representatives. Carpentier refused to resign and was fired.

Now, Carpentier alleges that his constitutional rights have been violated, saying that at no point before or after the firing was he provided:

Notice of intent to terminate his employment,

Notice of his right to access his employment file,

Notice that he could request a hearing before the school district to argue against his termination, or

Notice that he had the right to representation at his own expense.

Carpentier also alleges he was wrongfully terminated in violation of his contract and in retaliation for reporting allegations of sexual harassment.

The complaint states that Carpentier notified MSD, where he is also employed as a teacher, of violations of his rights, and that the district either participated in or condoned the violation.