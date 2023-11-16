MITCHELL, S.D. (KELO) — People in Mitchell have one less option for dining out.

A fire tore through the Perkins Restaurant early Wednesday morning.

The walls are the only thing still standing after a fire left Mitchell’s Perkins in ruins.

“About 12:00 this morning, we got a call that there was some smoke in the area. We had two passerby’s say that they thought it was coming from the roof,” says Fire Marshal Shannon Sandoval.

Once fire crews got there, they saw smoke coming from all four sides of the building and it took them around 2 hours to put the fire out.

“And so we didn’t send anybody inside. We went with a defensive fire attack. So we keep people outside and sprayed water and put the fire out that way,” says Sandoval.

Fire Departments from Alexandria, Mount Vernon, and Ethan helped fight the fire. The Salvation Army and Davison County Search and Rescue Team were also there for support and in case anyone got hurt. Firefighters stayed at the restaurant late into the morning.

“And even now we’re finding some hot spots. So there’s still some places that are burning. And so we have some apparatus here now trying to take care of some of those so we can get inside,” says Sandoval.

The Mitchell Police Department, the Department of Criminal Investigations and the South Dakota State Fire Marshal’s Office are all involved in the investigation.

“Because it is a restaurant, there are different cooking materials and different substances that might be in there. So we are utilizing the arson K-9 with the DCI,” says Sandoval.

No one was in the building at the time of the fire, and there were no injuries.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Today’s fire comes just days after Mitchell’s Hardees store closed its doors without any warning.