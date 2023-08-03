SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Pennington County State’s Attorney’s office has filed rape charges against six Mitchell Legion baseball players.

Mitchell Post 18’s varsity Legion baseball program had been suspended in the wake of what Mitchell Baseball Association President Jason Christensen described in a statement to KELOLAND News on June 29 as “possible player misconduct.”

A statement released July 12 from Attorney General Marty Jackley said South Dakota’s Division of Criminal Investigation was looking into complaints concerning Mitchell Legion baseball. That same day, Christensen told KELOLAND News in a statement that Legion baseball activities were reinstated.

However, Christensen said in a new statement to KELOLAND News on July 13 that the Mitchell Baseball Association decided to end the 2023 varsity Legion baseball season because of “new information.” Asked if he could elaborate on the nature of this information, Christensen declined, citing the investigation as well as juvenile involvement.

Charges against the six players were filed on Thursday, August 3, according to South Dakota’s eCourt system. Based on that, it appears the crime happened on Thursday, June 1, 2023, when the team’s website said it played a game in Rapid City.

In an emailed statement, Pennington County State’s Attorney Lara R. Roetzel says the Pennington County Grand Jury returned Indictments against the following people:

Hudson Michael Haley, 18: Second Degree Rape, Aiding and Abetting Second Degree Rape, Second Degree Rape

Landon William Waddell, 19: Second Degree Rape, Aiding and Abetting Second Degree Rape, Aiding and Abetting Second Degree Rape

Peyton Douglas Mandel, 17: Second Degree Rape, Aiding and Abetting Second Degree Rape

Lincoln Charles Bates, 18: Second Degree Rape, Aiding and Abetting Second Degree Rape

Carter Ryan Miller, 17: Second Degree Rape, Aiding and Abetting Second Degree Rape

Karter Marcus Sibson, 17: Second Degree Rape, Aiding and Abetting Second Degree Rape

Roetzel says charges against Haley and Waddell involve two separate victims.

According to the statement, Second Degree Rape is defined under South Dakota law as the sexual penetration of any person through the use of force, coercion, or threats of immediate and great bodily injury accompanied by apparent power of execution. Second Degree Rape and Aiding and Abetting Second Degree Rape are Class 1 Felonies, punishable by up to fifty (50) years in prison and/or a $50,000.00 fine. (SDCL 22-22-1(2)).

Roetzel says there are pending charges in juvenile court against three other juveniles. Court proceedings in juvenile court are closed to the public so no names or case details will be released.

In addition, Roetzel says charges are under consideration for other adults affiliated with the team who are alleged to have had knowledge of these crimes and did not report it to law enforcement.

This is a developing story. Stay with KELOLAND News for updates.