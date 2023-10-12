MITCHELL, S.D (KELO) — Two of the highest-ranking Mitchell Baseball Association Board members turned themselves into authorities.

Luke Norden and Jeremy Borgan are both charged in connection with this year’s rape investigation involving players on the Post 18 team.

Norden is also accused of a similar crime in 2022. Both were released from custody.

At the beginning of June Mitchell’s Post 18 team was in Rapid City for a tournament. That’s when the alleged rapes involving players took place. Two weeks later, Jeremy Borgan was accused of failing to report a crime against a juvenile. Three days after that, Luke Norden is accused of committing the same crime. The very next day, Post 18’s season was put on hold.

Luke Norden was the Class A high school baseball coach of the year in 2022.

Not long after receiving that honor, court documents say someone reported an assault involving a juvenile and Norden failed to report it.

He’s accused of the same crime this year.

Norden is listed as a Mitchell school district staff member and has been with Post 18 for years. we interviewed him in 2013.

“I’ve been coaching for ten years.. it would be great for the program and it would be great for these kids to do something that hasn’t been done in a while.” said Longtime Post 18 coach Luke Norden, from an interview in 2013.

Board president Jeremy Borgan is also accused of failing to report allegations of abuse.

The Mitchell School District website lists him as an elementary PE teacher.

We interviewed him about being an educator during the pandemic.

“It’s one of those things that you really just have to roll with,” said Head of Baseball Board, Jeremy Borgan.

Earlier this year, when rape charges were filed against 6 Mitchell baseball players, Pennington County State’s Attorney Lara Roetzel talked about the investigation and hinted that charges could go beyond 2023.

“I do not think that this was an isolated incident within the Mitchell Legion baseball team. I do believe that this was a culture of repeated behavior that had been going on for possibly years,” Pennington County State’s Attorney Laura Roetzel said.

Roetzel was unable to talk to us today because of a gag order placed on the rape cases.

Since Norden and Borgan are both listed as school district employees, KELOLAND News reached out to the Mitchell School District to see if they’ll continue working during the court proceedings.

We called the superintendent’s office three times today, and are still waiting to hear back.

The six players accused of rape appeared in court last week. They all entered not guilty pleas.