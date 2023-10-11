MITCHELL, S.D. (KELO) — Two of the highest-ranking Mitchell Baseball Association Board members have turned themselves into authorities.

Luke Norden

Post 18’s coach and director of baseball Luke Norden faces four charges.

He’s accused of not reporting alleged sexual abuse involving players earlier this year. He’s also accused of not reporting incidents last year.

Jeremy Borgan

Board president Jeremy Borgan faces one charge in connection with this year’s investigation.

Online records show that both men were released earlier today.

Last week, six members of Mitchell’s Post 18 team appeared in court on rape charges.

They all entered not-guilty pleas.