SPENCER, S.D. (KELO) — The search for a 60-year-old woman ended Saturday after crews found the body of Kay Flittie. The Hanson County Sheriff’s Office says her death is now under investigation.

Over 200 people gathered at the Fuel Mart in Spencer, South Dakota to help search for Flittie.

Crews were searching in the area where her vehicle was found along I-90 in Hanson County. Law enforcement and volunteers gathered from neighboring areas to assist in the search.

“We’ve gotten over 200 people here, between the volunteers from the public that showed up as well as the area fire departments that came to help,” said Brandon Wingert, Hanson County Sheriff.

Crews searched on foot, on wheels, and in the sky while also dealing with high winds and cold temperatures.

“Takes the heat right out of you. Dehydration believe it or not because you’re still sweating and exerting, so we are keeping everyone hydrated,” said Lieutenant Colonel Todd Epp with the South Dakota Civil Air Patrol.

Volunteers and family members expressed immense gratitude for all the support from the community.

“To me it just goes to show how great the people from South Dakota are to be able to drop what they are doing and come out and help like this,” Brandon Wingert, Hanson County Sheriff.

“On behalf of the family we just are entirely overwhelmed and grateful for the support for the response, please continue to pray,” said Kristy Tripp, sister.

The Hanson County Sheriff’s Office also thanks everyone who came out to help with the search.

Flittie had been missing for over 2 weeks. On April 5 she was supposed to leave Sioux Falls and drive to Arkansas, but she did not arrive.

At this time, no further information has been made public.

KELOLAND News will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.