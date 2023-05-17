DEUEL COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — One driver was taken to a Clear Lake hospital after a crash in Deuel County.

The sheriff’s office says it happened on U.S. Highway 212 just after 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Authorities say a pickup was westbound when a deer ran into the driver’s side.

That caused the mirror to break off of the pickup and shatter the windshield of an eastbound SUV. In pictures posted to Facebook, you can see the mirror is stuck in the windshield.

Photo from the Deuel County Sheriff’s Office.

Photo from the Deuel County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver did suffer minor cuts. The driver and passenger in the pickup were not hurt.

The Deuel County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.