SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Adult use, aka recreational, marijuana will be officially legal in Minnesota as of August 1, 2023, but the first legal purchase of such a product will likely be around a year away.

“It will take a while for us to stand up the adult use cannabis market in Minnesota,” said Jason Tarasek, a Minneapolis attorney serving as counsel to Vicente, LLP, who has done extensive work on cannabis legislation in Minnesota.

“The Office of Cannabis Management, which will be charged with issuing licenses and regulating the adult use market does not currently exist,” Tarasek explained. “It’s anticipated it’ll be a new agency with as many as a hundred employees.”

That office will need to hire employees, names a director, and issues rules and guidance before any state-licensed recreational dispensaries open in the state. “I expect it will not be until the middle of 2024 when we see the first dispensaries open,” Tarasek speculated.

In this respect, the ramp up to adult use sales in Minnesota will likely look somewhat like what the process to open the first medical dispensaries took in South Dakota, with one notable exception: “[The first dispensaries] likely will be run by our current medical marijuana companies,” explained Tarasek, “because they have product.”

One thing that may contribute to this year long wait is the level of restriction that was put on the medical marijuana industry in Minnesota.

Minnesota has an estimated population this year of more than 5.7 million, more than 4.5 million larger than South Dakota. Despite this, the state has no more than 16 medical dispensaries; fewer than South Dakota.

Tarasek explains:

We only have two companies operating in that space, and they only operate roughly eight dispensaries, state wide, per company. Jason Tarasek

Comparatively, South Dakota has somewhere in the range of 25-35 operating state-licensed dispensaries according to a recent estimate from industry experts.

Due to this small number of operations, a quick flip of dispensaries from medical to adult use is not a likely scenario.

This doesn’t mean non-medical marijuana enthusiasts will have no options within the next year.

“At the moment, we continue to allow for the sale of hemp derived THC edible products, and the legalization bill preserves that market,” Tarasek said. “We’ve seen an explosion of THC beverages in the state — virtually every micro-brewery in the state has its own line of THC beverages.”

If all goes to plan, Minnesota’s adult use market will not look quite so small as its medical market has been.

Tarasek explains that the state law is designed to encourage Minnesota-based businesses to create a ‘craft cannabis’ market. This is due to legislators having seen a process in other states of MSOs (Multi-State Operators; essentially, large out-of-state corporations) coming in taking over the market.

Minnesota’s two medical cannabis companies are MSOs, Tarasek added.

This ‘craft cannabis’ goal has led to legislation aimed at limiting the scale of adult use cannabis in Minnesota.

“We have crafted a bill that creates only two *vertically integrated license types,” Tarasek said, “a micro-business and a meso-business.”

*A vertically integrated business in this context means that all processes, cultivation to manufacturing to sale, are done within the same business, as opposed to a dispensary who buys product to sell from another company, or a cultivator who also manufactures product, but does not sell it directly to the public themselves.

Tarasek says the distinction between the two license types really boils down to how much you can grow, with micro-businesses growing less than meso-businesses. A micro-business can open one dispensary, where a meso-business can open three.

There will be licenses for non-vertically integrated business, Tarasek added. The cannabis retailer-only license would allow for the opening of five dispensaries.

In addition to this, the state is not allowing municipalities to “opt-out” of the program, meaning all communities will have to allow for cannabis in some form, though with will be able to regulate via zoning where these businesses can be.

What all this means is that it will likely not just be large cities and communities that will have dispensaries in Minnesota. Several smaller towns could easily support an adult use market, including ones nearer to South Dakota.

“I am getting calls from entrepreneurs interested in setting up shop in border towns like Luverne, simply because they see that it may be an attractive location for visitors from Nebraska, Iowa and South Dakota,” Tarasek said. He also noted there is nothing in Minnesota law that prevents a dispensary to selling from people from these states.

Luverne, a city of less than 5,000, is only about 15 minutes from the South Dakota line.

The marijuana industry in Minnesota, according to Tarasek, is projected to be worth $1.5 billion annually. A large part of that may come in the form of cannabis tourism from Iowa, Nebraska, North Dakota and South Dakota.