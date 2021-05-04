Military blocks promotion of South Dakota attorney general

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — The U.S. Army Reserve has blocked the promotion of South Dakota’s attorney general because of his role in the death of a man who was struck while walking along a rural highway last year.

Jason Ravnsborg last month announced on social media that he was being promoted to a full colonel in the Army Reserves.

However, the Army Reserve told the Argus Leader Monday that the promotion has been flagged and won’t be submitted to the U.S. Senate for confirmation until charges against Ravnsborg are resolved.

Ravnsborg is facing three misdemeanor charges after he struck and killed Joe Boever who was walking on the side of Highway 14 near Highmore last September.