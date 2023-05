SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Midwest Honor Flight Mission 15 is in Washington, D.C. Wednesday.

KELOLAND’S Dan Santella is joining the veterans on their trip to the nation’s capital.

To follow along, connect with Dan Santella on social media:

The group was welcomed to DC by Senator Mike Rounds.

We’ll have full coverage of the trip later this week, on KELOLAND TV.