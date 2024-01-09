SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There’s a new leader at Avera Health.

Jim Dover took over as President and CEO in late October.

Jim Dover has about four decades of health care leadership experience, but he was initially drawn to the scientific side of medicine.

“I have a degree in bacteriology and my dad was a physicist, so I grew up with Scientific American on the table, thought I wanted to be a clinical lab scientist in the hospital lab, so that’ show I got introduced into laboratory science,” Dover said.

Dover led a Michigan-based health system before coming to Avera.

One of his top priorities as the new president and CEO of Avera Health is gaining an understanding of the health system and the people it serves.

“Populations vary across the country. A population base in Silicon Valley is very different than South Dakota or Nebraska or Iowa,” Dover said.

Dover says Avera is getting ready to create a capital plan for where to invest in the years ahead.

“One is bricks and mortar, so we have a bed need in Sioux Falls that we have to address because our platform is impacted in terms of almost at capacity, and we also have clinics that we need to expand in our regions,” Dover said.

Dover says Avera will also be making investments in artificial intelligence, something that he says will keep evolving faster and faster.

“The change that AI will bring to health care will be on the same scale that the internet brought to the information world because it’s that powerful,” Dover said.

Dover says he has several reasons to feel optimistic about the future of Avera.

One of those, is the people behind the organization.

“Our physicians, our caregivers, or providers, nurses, techs, staff, support staff, everyone you meet at Avera are wonderful people,” Dover said.

He takes over for former Avera president and CEO Bob Sutton who stepped down because of a medical condition.