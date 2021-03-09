Meet Frosty the Snowplow: South Dakota DOT snowplows have names

BERESFORD, S.D. (KELO) – In January The South Dakota Department of Transportation asked the public to get creative and submit names for 12 of their snowplows. The winners have been picked now, for the first time, have official names.

DOT Lead Highway Maintenance Worker Lyle Norling is giving 5th grader Lilly Kroger a close-up tour of a snowplow.

“It’s a ‘tow-plow-ready’ snowplow. We don’t have one hooked up to it right now, but it’s a bigger machine to remove snow,” Norling said.

This is her first time get a close look at a snowplow; Norling says that it hosts many unique features, one thing in particular, is that it has a name.

“It’s ‘Frosty the Snowplow,'” Norling said.

Frosty the Snowplow. A name that was given to it by Lilly herself.

“I chose Frosty the Snowplow because, in the winter, when the windows frost… and it’s a snowplow,” Kroger said.

She is one of 12 people in South Dakota to have the distinction of naming a snowplow.

“It has a ring to it. Lilly thought you’d sing along ‘Frosty the Snowplow,” Norling said.

While it may not come with a corncob pipe or a button nose, Norling says the name will bring a sense of awareness and connectivity across the community.

“Hopefully people will be looking at the windshield or the decal on our snowplows to see which truck has it, or fully awareness, or pay attention to the trucks out there on the road,” Norling said.

And, if weather permits, he’s hoping to put Frosty to work before spring.

“Yeah, if we get another shot of snow here and there before spring,” Norling said.

Lilly and the other 11 winners were picked from over 800 submissions.