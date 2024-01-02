SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A new year has all sorts of possibilities in store, including the newest friends and family. Sporting a tiny stocking cap, little Madit is already looking ready for his first South Dakota winter. And on the first day of 2024’s first month, he’s first, too, in more ways than one.

“It’s the first baby that’s born in the new year in my family,” Madit’s mother Nyibol Kuchlong of Brookings, S.D. said.

Madit is the first baby born in 2024 at Sanford Health’s main campus in Sioux Falls.

“My boss told me, if you have a baby on the new year, it’s going to be on the news,” Kuchlong said.

And here he is, with mom and baby healthy after his holiday arrival. While other people might have been celebrating or relaxing on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, nurses were here to help make sure Madit’s arrival went smoothly. Dad’s feeling “very, very grateful.”

“They have supported my fiancé and me and my child,” Madit’s father Nyok Kuoiloi of Brookings said. “So throughout the process they have been wonderful and graceful to us.”

Nevertheless, mom was ready to go home.

“Yes,” Kuchlong said. “I can’t wait.”