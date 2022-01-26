LINCOLN COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) – Tuesday the Lincoln County Board of Commissions approved two more medical cannabis facilities. Each of which plans to grow and sell marijuana.

The dispensary in Flandreau was the first to open its doors to medical marijuana patients in South Dakota. Now, more companies will be following suit.

“I think that we had two qualified individuals that came in and have filled out the necessary requirements and we granted them a license to grow marijuana or cannabis for medical purposes,” Jim Schmidt, a Lincoln County Commissioner said.

605 Cannabis is one of those approved businesses with plans for three facilities.

“So we are going to do a 35 thousand square foot cultivation, product manufacturing and a dispensary out there on the Canton exit,” Melissa Mentele, COO for 605 Cannabis said

Mentele was also one of the writers of IM 26, which made medical marijuana legal in 2020. She says it’s exciting to finally see progress in the state.

“It’s been a long wait for patients and I mean it’s amazing to see it come to fruition,” Mentele said.

Schmidt says these facilities will bring in added revenue for the county.

“They’re going to pay taxes on real estate and most of the real estate taxes go to the schools and some to the county,” Schmidt said.

Mentele says they will hopefully break ground on 605 Cannabis next week so they can move on to the process of growing and harvesting cannabis. While they have county approval, there’s now a 90 day window to get the state-approved licenses.

Lincoln County approved its first medical marijuana cultivation facility in November.

According to the South Dakota Medical Cannabis website, there are two dispensaries approved by the Department of Health so far. One is in Wagner and the other in Keystone.