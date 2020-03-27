Medical group says COVID-19 response not enough

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — The largest medical advocacy group in South Dakota said on Thursday Gov. Kristi Noem is not doing enough to stop the spread of COVID-19.

The South Dakota Medical Association, which advocates for physicians in the state, sent a letter to the governor asking her to close restaurants, bars and other non-essential businesses. It also said she should halt all elective procedures to conserve medical supplies.

“The COVID-19 pandemic presents an unprecedented challenge to our state and we must take proactive steps to prevent further community spread,” said Robert Summerer, the group’s president.

The Republican governor has recommended businesses to limit gatherings to 10 or fewer, but left the enforcement of that up to counties and cities.

