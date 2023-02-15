This story has been updated with a response from the DOH

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A South Dakota cannabis company is the focus of a recall of medical cannabis products issued by the South Dakota Medical Cannabis Program (SDMCP).

In a release from the SDMCP, Medical Cannabis Administrator Chris Qualm announced that the program has requested a voluntary product recall due to allegations regarding products from 605 Cannabis, also known as Badlands.

The release Qualm says that the company is cooperating with the recall request, but emphasized the importance of outlining the allegations behind the recall request.

Qualm alleges the following of 605 Cannabis: “failure to test product, mislabeling, contamination, the lack of inventory tracking and the failure to have licenses for edible products pose a risk to health and safety of the products sold by Badlands.”

As part of the recall, the SDMCP instructs dispensaries to contact their patients to inform them that they may purchased recalled products. Dispensaries may also contact the Department of Health (DOH) with specific patient information, and then DOH will then send individual notices of recall.

For patients, the release states that they destroy or return any affected medical cannabis, and seek medical attention if they suffer any adverse side effects from consuming recalled products.

A list of the recalled products is also included in the release.

KELOLAND News reached out to 605 Cannabis for comment on the recall and allegations and received this response from CEO Ned Horsted.

On February 9, 2023, 605 Cannabis, LLC (“605 Cannabis”) received a request from the SDMCP to voluntarily recall certain products manufactured by 605 Cannabis, to which we promptly complied. 605 Cannabis is currently conducting an internal investigation to address each and every allegation made by the SDMCP. At this time, we have no reason to believe any products produced by 605 Cannabis pose any health risk.

As one of the first licensed medical cannabis facilities in the state of South Dakota, 605 Cannabis has always sought to go above and beyond the testing requirements of the state to ensure safe and reliably-dosed products are made available to South Dakota licensed patients. We will continue to work closely with the SDMCP and the South Dakota Department of Health to ensure all testing requirements are satisfied, all packaging is properly labeled, and all products are tracked in accordance with the South Dakota Department of Health rules and all other applicable state laws. We look forward to resolving this matter swiftly. Statement from 605 Cannabis

KELOLAND News also reached out with a request to speak with Qualm and was met with a request to provide the questions we would like answered.

In an emailed response, the DOH said that the recall of 605 Cannabis was the result of a complaint investigation done by the South Dakota Medical Cannabis Program.