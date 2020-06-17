Meat prices slowly coming back down

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Last month we saw a huge price jump at the meat counter after several meatpacking plants in the area shut down due to outbreaks of COVID-19.

But a lot of those plants are now back online and as a result meat prices are slowly coming back down too.

At Andy’s Affiliated Foods in Sioux Falls, customers had a beef to pick over their meat prices last month.

“People thought we were price gouging and it was hard, because we would have customers come in and be like ‘I don’t want to be price gouged on the meat products I’m buying,” Jordan Ellis said.

But those skyrocketed prices are now slowly coming back down.

“Our 80% is $2.98 is cheaper than it’s been in the past couple of months,” Ellis said.

But it’s not all good news yet.

“For our beef producers it’s going to be a while before we hit normal,” Suzanne Geppert, Executive Director of the South Dakota Beef Council said.

Suzanne Geppert, Executive Director of the South Dakota Beef Council says some meatpacking plants are running at 100% capacity, but not all and that’s still hurting the cattle industry.

“We got some producers who are really struggling right now, you know they’re holding cattle, they’re trying to make due until we can get this line moving again,” Geppert said.

A lot of restaurants remain closed due to COVID-19 and a lot of people are still working from home.

Geppert says that created a big challenge for the Beef Council too. She says they had educated consumers across the country on how to cook beef.

“We had some of those people who didn’t know-how; how do we cook a roast, how do we grill a steak, for some of us here in South Dakota, some of us take that for granted, but for some of them it was all new to them,” Geppert said.

The good news for those still cooking from home, experts predict in a few months, meat prices will be back to normal.

A lot of grocers limited the amount of meat a person could buy. At Andy’s the only limit they have right now is just on their tubes of 80% ground beef.