DELL RAPIDS, S.D. (KELO) — There were plenty of runs scored Thursday night when Dell Rapids met Volga in a legion baseball contest. However, there were a few unexpected visitors that made viewing the game a little difficult.

The two teams played their first game at 5:30 p.m. with Dell Rapids claiming an 11-8 win. The second game began at 8:30 p.m., but less than an hour and a half into that contest, the baseball field began to fill with mayflies.

The left photo above was taken at 9:30 p.m., while the photo to the right was taken at 9:53 p.m.

Rickeman Field in Dell Rapids is located less than a hundred feet away from the Big Sioux River.

According to an article wrote by KELOLAND.com’s Rae Yost in 2021, mayflies are an aqua bug that emerges from the water to find a mate and then lay eggs. But when they emerge, they often do so in large numbers.

By 10:30 p.m., the number of mayflies had gone down at the contest, to the point the players weren’t as affected by their presence.

Mayflies at 10:30 p.m.

Dell Rapids would ignore the bugs enough to pick up the 18-8 win over Volga. They’ll now play in next week’s Class ‘B’ Legion baseball state tournament.