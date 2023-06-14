PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem’s chief of staff, Mark Miller, plans to leave the governor’s office, becoming the fifth chief of staff to depart during Noem’s tenure.

Miller’s departure was confirmed Tuesday by Ian Fury, the governor’s spokesman. Fury did not comment on Miller’s last day or any possible replacements.

Miller is returning to Florida where he has accepted a position with a nonprofit, KELO-TV reported.

“Governor Noem is grateful for all of Mark’s help serving the people of South Dakota over the past several years,” Fury said in a statement. “His family situation made it advantageous for him to move back home, and we wish him well on that and all other endeavors.”

Miller became Noem’s general counsel in 2020 and was named interim chief of staff in 2021. He was promoted to chief of staff in March 2022.

Miller was Noem’s advocate on abortion issues and was chairman of the Department of Education’s Social Studies Standards Commission.