Many people hit the slopes at Great Bear Ski Valley at Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Great Bear Ski Valley was finally able to open their slopes this past Monday and now with the weather being so nice this week, many people have strapped on skis and snowboards. The park has even posted on Facebook Saturday their rental equipment was sold out.

That post also mentioned that the evening session of tubing was sold out for Saturday. General Manager Dan Grider says that yesterday over two thousand people were out at the park. Skiers and snowboarders could hit the slopes beginning last Monday but the tubing hill didn’t open until New Year’s Eve.

“It’s pretty typical of a holiday break, you know. We get the nice, perfect storm here. We get the beautiful snow, beautiful weather, everybody’s in town for the holidays. Everything came together for us,” Grider said.

Some out there today were even strapping on skis or snowboards for the first time.

Sunday, Great Bear Ski Valley hosted the third year of ski races to raise money for Emily’s Hope, which helps educate people about addiction, works to take down financial barriers to receiving treatment and helps people stay with the recovery they need.

“They’ve raised $420 for Emily’s Hope, which is just incredible to see this kind of support in our community for our cause and we are so grateful to see this raise grow every year and we’re just able to help more people because that,” Angela Kennecke said.

“We like to give back to the community that gives so much to us. You know, the races are a fun, low-stress thing for both kids and adults to come out, test their skills, some friendly competition and then raise money for a good cause while we’re doing it,” Great Bear Director of Communications Alexa Giebink said.

Great Bear will host ski races on Sundays all season to help raise money for local organizations