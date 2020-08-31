Man’s death linked to tornado in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Department of Public Safety says one man died in a tornado in central South Dakota on Sunday.

The storm moved through the Miller area around 6:15 p.m.

The 73-year-old man was driving a RV with a trailer southbound on SD Highway 45 when the tornado touched down, crossing the road east to west. According to a news release, the tornado caused the RV and trailer to detach, with the trailer coming to rest in the west ditch. The RV came down on its roof 150-200 yards west of the road in a nearby field.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating.