Man who brought baseball back to South Dakota town killed in crash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A man responsible for bringing amateur baseball back to his hometown of Brandon has been killed in a vehicle crash in Minnesota.

Twenty-six-year-old Jacob Mulder was killed in a two-car automobile crash near Luverne, Minnesota on Thursday morning. Mulder was instrumental in bringing amateur baseball back to Brandon.

After the Brandon Merchants left for Sioux Falls to become the Sioux Falls Brewers in 2012, Mulder and his older brother formed the Brandon Valley Rats.

Mulder and his wife, Morgan Mulder, were married in July 2020 and were expecting their first child in November.