MILLER, S.D. (KELO) — A man wanted for sex crimes in Kansas has been arrested in South Dakota.

On Monday, the City of Miller says the police department was contacted by Kansas law enforcement about a fugitive living in town.

Jordan Bell is charged with Rape with a Child Under 14 and Aggravated Indecent Liberties in Ford County Kansas, which is in the southwest part of the state.

He was found at the Dew Drop Inn and arrested.

The Hand County Sheriff’s Office and Game, Fish and Parks Officers helped with the arrest.